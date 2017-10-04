﻿﻿ Virgin Watermelon Mojito

Who said mocktails aren’t as much fun as cocktails? This is one super refreshing drink recipe to try. Whip this up on those really hot Saturdays when you are outdoors trying to get some fresh air. Sit back and relax with this in hand. Yum!

Photo Credit: Brave Apron

Ingredients

1 pc watermelon

1 cup sugar

1 bunch mint leaves

2 pcs lime

2 ounces soda water

Method

If you don’t already have simple syrup prepare the simple syrup by mixing 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves. Let it simmer for about 5 minutes but stir every now and then. Allow to cool and refrigerate for about 4 hours.

Cut the watermelon into chunks to fill ¾ of a cup and blend with lime juice. Muddle the mint leaves at the bottom of a cocktail shaker to release their juices. Fill the shaker 1/3 way with ice, pour in 7 tablespoons of blended watermelon, and 1½ tablespoon simple syrup (rest can be kept for other mocktails or cocktails). Shake well, pour into a glass and top off with soda water.

Garnish each glass with a watermelon wedge and a sprig of mint.

