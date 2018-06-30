fbpx

Lagos on safety mode as 60% vehicles run with faulty brakes
by JOSHUA BASSEY

Amid growing safety concerns on Lagos roads, the government is...

Smart city requires smart manpower, says Ambode
by JOSHUA BASSEY

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode says training and retraining...

Water transport gets boost as SIFAX begins ferry services in Lagos
by AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE

Photo Credit-Nigerian Tribune SIFAX Group, a multinational corporation with diverse...

LASU land: How risk takers have become landlords with C of O
by JOSHUA BASSEY

What ordinary tantamount to risk taking several years ago by...

Air Force vows to flush out militants in Lagos, southwest
by Editor

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has recruited 7,000...

Lekki emerging Africa’s biggest business destination – Ambode 
by Editor

Govenor Akinwunmi Ambode has described the Lekki corridor an emerging...

Legislation may restrict use of kerosene, charcoal for cooking
by JOSHUA BASSEY

Discussions are ongoing for a possible legislation to limit the...

Monarch raises concern over delayed Lagos-Badagry Expressway
by Editor

The traditional ruler of Kweme Kingdom, Badagry, Sejiro Ogungbe-James says...

FG to complete abandoned housing project in Ikorodu
by Editor

Federal Government says it is working to resolve the challenges...

Waste: How Tinubu’s intervention might have saved Lagos from epidemic
by JOSHUA BASSEY

  Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All...

Burnt transformer: EKEDC promises to restore power May 4
by NAN

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has assured customers affected by...

Apapa chaos: Can Lagos sustain enforcement of traffic law?
by JOSHUA BASSEY

In response to pleads by traumatised residents to restore sanity...

