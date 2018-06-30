Amid growing safety concerns on Lagos roads, the government is...
Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode says training and retraining...
Photo Credit-Nigerian Tribune SIFAX Group, a multinational corporation with diverse...
What ordinary tantamount to risk taking several years ago by...
Govenor Akinwunmi Ambode has described the Lekki corridor an emerging...
Discussions are ongoing for a possible legislation to limit the...
The traditional ruler of Kweme Kingdom, Badagry, Sejiro Ogungbe-James says...
Federal Government says it is working to resolve the challenges...
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has assured customers affected by...
In response to pleads by traumatised residents to restore sanity...