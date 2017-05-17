1.14m candidates sat for UTME in 4 days – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has conducted Computer Based Test (CBT) for 1,144,198 candidates since the test began on Saturday.

JAMB’s Head of Information and Media, Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that results were being released within 24 hours of completion of the test.

NAN reports that CBT is the mode JAMB is conducting its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). A total 1,736,571 candidates registered for the 2017 UTME taking place in 642 centres in the country.

Benjamin advised candidates to check their results in their electronic mail boxes or JAMB portal.

“We have sent results to the candidates’ respective e-mail boxes. If it is not there, they should check on the portal.

“Saturday and Monday examination results are out, and we are already processing those of Tuesday, May 16,’’ Benjamin said.

The spokesman said that the breakdown of the results would be published after the last set of candidates would have completed the examination.

“The examination is still on, when we finish, we will come up with the statistics,’’ he told NAN.

He said that the examination had been hitch-free, adding that JAMB set up a team to receive and address complaints about the examination.

NAN reports that the examination will end on May 20 in all centres.