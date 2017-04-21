12 years after, NHIS covers only 1% Nigerians

Twelve years after it came into existence, Nigeria’s universal health coverage initiative, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is performing far below expectation as it provides coverage for a paltry 1 percent Nigerians.

The chief executive officer of the scheme, Usman Yusuf made this known at the Health Watch Forum which took place on Thursday, 20 April, 2017 in Abuja.

Usman Yusuf, who was appointed in July 2016 by President Buhari, noted that part of the blame for the low coverage would go to the financial structure of the NHIS which he inherited from Olufemi Akingbade.

“NHIS finance is so opaque. We have monies and accounts in banks no one knows about. At NHIS, millions of naira in contract is given without proper documentation,” Yusuf said.

He also noted that Health Management Organisations (HMOs) also posed a major challenge in sanitizing the system and enabling a clear growth path.

“HMOs have been padding enrolees. An HMO owes NHIS over N300 million. I need you to give covering fire, as corruption fights back. I need your help and support,” Yusuf.

More details later…