15 rescued as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

About fifteen people have been rescued from a collapsed three-storey building in Lagos today, Thursday.

The building under construction at Ilasa area of the state came down at about 2:30 pm trapping site workers under the rubble. Emergency rescue team was said to have been alerted and responded swiftly.

Rasak Fadipe, the director of Lagos State Fire and Safety Service, who confirmed incident, said the building collapsed on Richard Abimbola Street, Ilasa, Lagos.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), when contacted corroborated the Fadipe. He said, “on getting to the scene of incident it was revealed that an uncompleted building at No 6 , Richard Abimbola street collapsed while unknown number of labourer were doing their various works at different areas.

“Further investigation revealed that the building collapsed at around 2pm as 14 of the labourers had been rescued and some are been treated by the agency’s medical team and Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) while some had been rushed to the hospital. Extraction of trapped victims is ongoing and no mortality recorded at the moment. .”

It will be recalled that about two weeks ago, a two-storey under construction in Lekki area of Lagos collapsed, killing two people.

