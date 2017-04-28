Over 150,000 Nigeria babies born with sickle cell yearly

Nigeria with over 180 million people has the largest burden of Sickle cell disorder in the world with over 150,000 babies born with the serious condition every year, where it causes millions of avoidable deaths and suffering, particularly in children, which some may perceived as a spiritual ailment known as “Ogbanje” in Igbo and Yoruba “Abiku”.

Olu Akinyanju, chairman, Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria, said “one in four or over 40 million Nigerians are health carriers of the sickle cell gene- Haemoglobin AS (Hb AS) while 1 in 50 or over 150,000 children are born each year with sickle cell anaemia (Hb SS)”.

World Health Organisation and United Nations have designated SCD as a global public health problem. One of the World Federation of Public Health Associations millennium development goals was targeted at reducing child mortality by two-thirds between 1990 and 2015.

Despite the major interventions in malaria, HIV, and immunization, most of the 19 countries estimated to have a persistently high under-five mortality rate by 2015 (above 50 per 1000) are in Africa.

According to reports, half of the world’s SCD population lives in three countries: Nigeria, India, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the disease affects up to 2 percent of the population, and the carrier prevalence rate (sickle cell trait) is as high as 10 to 30 percent.

Akinyanju said “With such an overwhelming incidence, it is not surprising that the control of SCD is attempted by enthusiastic and well meaning individuals and groups within the country.

“However, it is sad, but true, that control of SCD is not amenable to ad hoc and seemingly simple interventions. This is because these often lack a clear understanding of the complexity of the problem and of the ethics and objectives of effective genetic counselling, he noted.

It could be recalled that recently, Kaduna State government has passed into law the pre-medical Examination Bill 2017, which states that it illegal to get married without undergoing medical screening.

Meanwhile, Kaduna is not the first state to have tinkered with such a law. In 2016, Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, said intending couples in the state who fail to screen for sickle cell syndrome before formalizing their marriages would be punished.

“Some carriers of sickle cell gene and people with sickle cell disorder have been known to hide or lie about their Hb genotypes in an attempt to marry,” said, Ayo Otaigbe, president of the Sickle Cell Clubs of Nigeria.

She further explains that some connive with unscrupulous health workers to falsify their Hb genotype results. The bubble however bursts when a child is born to the couple and begins to manifest the signs and symptoms of sickle cell disorder (SCD) or when a spouse who supposedly does not have SCD dies from severe sickle cell crisis.

In selecting date or marriage, Otaigbe said “some carriers of sickle cell gene (Hb As) refuse to date or marry carriers of the same sickle cell gene (Hb AS).

“While those people are entitled to their decisions and freedom of choice, the usual scenario is that the presence or absence of the gene overshadows other germane issues which must be taken into consideration in selecting a suitable life partner.

She stated that some women with Hb AS genotype or with sickle cell anaemia (Hb SS) have married men who, while dating, exhibited signs such as infidelity, alcoholism, financial irresponsibility and so on.

Bosede Afolabi, associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, advised that if you have sickle cell disorder and you’re trying to conceive or you’re pregnant, see your doctor as soon as you can. Your doctor will refer you to a specialist sickle cell care team at the hospital.

“They will monitor your symptoms, as you may have more episodes of pain during pregnancy and your anaemia may become worse. Take folic acid, eating a healthy diet and drinking plenty of fluids (non-alcoholic) can help you maintain good health,” she added.

TIAMIYU ADIO