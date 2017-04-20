Open House Lagos an opportunity to see, experience & explore Lagos

Open House Lagos is a free festival with access to private and commercial buildings. This year, Open House Lagos theme is A Resilient City: Lagos at 50 will reflect the city’s ability to persevere in the face of an emergency, to continue its core mission despite daunting challenges.

The first edition which took place in 2016 was the first of its kind in Africa recorded an outstanding success which was reflected by the extensive press coverage, over 1500 volunteer applications, positive feedback from the visitors and building owners as well as the number of buildings that signed on. This year, Open House Lagos will be exploring 30 buildings and 12 tours spread across two days, it’s an opportunity to see, explore and learn about Lagos’ architecture all for free. Hence, presenting a platform for Lagos citizens and tourists to find out more about issues that are relevant to their local area – from the design of homes to the impact of climate change, and the role of architects and contemporary design in revitalizing a city.

We are really keen to set up new facilities, Open House Lagos will become an independent project next year and we are very proud to be collaborating with the Legacy Group. The economic importance of the project is to create a connection with where we live, building connection between people and space.” Adding that “there is a need to connect young people’s emotion and psychics to the places they live and the buildings they see.”Ojoma Ochai, Director Arts, British Council Nigeria.

As an Architect, I think what Architecture represents a culture, city, and country is the timeline of the people. The physical environment and architecture represent our aspirations in some cases. Open house Lagos ios all about celebration, fun, architecture, innovation and everything that makes a city. – Papa Omotayo, Board member Open House Lagos.

Olamide Udoma, project manager, Open House Lagos added that “we are working with Lagos state government but not directly because some of these buildings are being managed by the state government.”

Resilience and Environment associates with Sterling Bank, Sterling Bank has swept over 2 million miles over the last 5 years in Lagos. It’s important that we think about Open House Lagos as accurate. We’re very pleased to be sponsoring this year’s festival. – Henry Bassey, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling bank

This year, OpenHouseLagos will have fringe activities which are beneficial to Open House Lagos as a festival; Open Bike Morning in cooperation with cycology riding club in Lagos, Lagos at 50: Then, Now and When -Architectural debate, AAND symposium titled ‘Mind The Gap’ – Rethinking and Reclaiming Interstitial Spaces in the City, in line with the year theme of Resilence. – Chuka Ihunor, Board member Open House Lagos.

Date: Saturday, April 29th & Sunday, April 3oth.