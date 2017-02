No fewer than 196,770 irrigation farmers in Kebbi state would receive fertiliser and farm inputs at subsidised rates under Federal Government’s 2017 dry season Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS). The Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture in the state, Abdullahi Shehu, disclosed this in Maiyama community while receiving members of House of Representatives’ Committee on Agriculture,…



