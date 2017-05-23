2.2m Nigerians currently enjoy solar products – Fashola

The Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, yesterday in Abuja commissioned a 125 KVA (100KWp), a project executed by Protergia Energy for House on the Rock ministry at the Citadel and Towers of City Gate..

In his speech, the minister noted that the country’s journey to incremental power is by no mean gathering momentum as evident in the achievement so far recorded in the area of renewable energy alone and the keen interest being shown by prospective investors.

“We have been following the development; in terms of Solar home system, there were 372, 000 estimated solar products installed in Nigeria as at 2/4/2016. There are currently 2.23 million Nigerians benefitting from solar products and it is and it is increasing on a daily basis.”

The Minister, who also disclosed that Nigeria currently represents 7 per cent of the African Lantern Market, urged investors in the sector to prioritise home made products and endeavour to manufacture them in the country in order to add value to the economy.

In his speech titled, “Let There be Light Now”, the CEO of Protergia Energy, Ayodeji O’ Deji, said renewable energy is the way modern society is going, adding the fear in some quarters that solar energy cannot power high power demanding machineries and appliances is baseless as it is capable of powering all that the conventional grid electricity can power.

“The middle tier which caters to the power needs of most commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses haven’t shown any meaningful progress and this is mostly because most business owners have been misled into thinking that Electrons from Solar are somewhat inferior and cannot power heavy machineries or other similar factors, he said.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja