2016 budget padding scam: Reps recall suspended Kano lawmaker

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The House of Representatives resolved to recall the suspension slammed on Abdulmumin Jibrin, former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations.

The House had in 2016 adopted the recommendations of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, chaired by Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta), which recommended Jibrin’s suspension for 180 legislative days.

Jibrin was suspended over allegations leveled against Speaker Yakubu Dogara on the alleged insertion of a N40 billion project into the 2016 budget, along with four other principal officers allegedly involved in the insertion of projects worth over N200 billion.

Dogara, who read the letter of apology during Tuesday’s plenary, observed that Jibrin acted “in compliance with the House’s resolution of 25th September, 2016, suspending me for 180 legislative days…”

In ruling, the Speaker said: “With this, it appears he has fulfilled all the conditions.”

A few hours after the Speaker’s ruling, an official of the National Assembly approached one of the legislative aides to Jibrin and handed over the keys to his official office at Room 1.05.

When BusinessDay visited the office, some cleaners were busy cleaning ahead of Jibrin’s resumption.

One of the legislative aides who spoke under condition of anonymity, disclosed that Jibrin “was not in Abuja, as at the time that the letter was read on the floor.”

He however assured that he would resume as soon as he returns from his trip.