2017 Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Shield Polo: Worthy partnership, great achievements

A pictorial exhibition marking the centenary of Kaduna city, the special Children Day celebration and the royal participation of Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido (11) highlighted the prestigious 2017

Access Bank UNICEF Charity Polo Tournament that came to a flourishing climax last weekend at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club Grounds of the serene Kangimi Resort in Kaduna.

Since its inauguration, Access Bank and Fifth Chukker Polo &Country Resort in Kaduna have raised over One Hundred Million (N100,000,000) for UNICEF in support of education and wellbeing of vulnerable Children in Kaduna.

Over the years, the sterling charity partnership has also impacted the rural community of Maraban- Jos and its environs in Kaduna with provisions of basic social amenities like good water supply, electricity and employment of thousands of locals, thus making it Nigeria’s biggest charity platform.

Access Bank Plc, as one of the few Nigerian financial institutions that have maintained a defined corporate social responsibility strategy since its inception, has maintain it sole sponsorship of the charity initiative for a decade now, donating additional N10million at every edition of the event to UNICEF for the project.

The donation was presented at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club in Kaduna by the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe in support of UNICEF campaign in Kaduna.

Wigwe stated that Access Bank’s sponsorship is a reflection of a commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians and an acknowledgement of the impact the UNICEF Charity Shield initiative has had on the lives of the orphaned and vulnerable children in Kaduna State and its environ.”

He explained that Access Ban Plc is committed to supporting the Charity Shield event, which is organized in partnership with Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Resort and UNICEF.

A remodeled primary school and rural water projects funded by the Access Bank, Fifth Chucker and UNICEF Charity Shield partnership were commissioned recently. This lauded achievement has continually received thumps-up from governments, traditional ruler and diplomatic community in the country.

2017 Charity Polo extravaganza took off in grand style with the Access Bank Cup that pitted 12 teams in fierce battles that had the Argentine Ambassador to Nigeria, Gustavo leading the diplomatic community to the event that saw three Lagos based team carting home three of the major prizes at stake.

Keffi Pony that lost the Charity Cup title to Leighton Kings in the final wrote their names in gold, defeating Abuja Rubicon 7-4 to clinch the glittering Argentine Ambassador Cup.

Leighton Kings, Saopolo, STL-Titan, Tavia-Goodfellows won the Charity Shield, Access Bank Cup,

UNICEF Cup and WAPIC Cup respectively.

Emir of Kano, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sanni Bello, Access Bank CEO, Hubert Wigwe, Argentine Ambassador, His Excellency and UNICEF Deputy Country Representative, Perlini Ironside, gave out the prizes at a colourful closing ceremony.

Leighton Kings, SaoPolo, Keffi Ponys, STL-Titan, Tavia-Goodfellows are Champions.

The tournament is the first phase of the series that will climax in Europe with the Access Bank Charity Shield Polo Day at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in London in July.

Anthony Nlebem