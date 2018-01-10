2017 Budget performance, tops agenda as FEC meets

The review of implementation of the 2017 budget ahead of the planned massive deployment of infrastructure in 2018 as contained in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s new year speech are top on the agenda of the meeting of Ministers with President Buhari at the Presidential villa, today.

The weekly meeting also known as ” Federal Executive Council ( FEC ) meeting is the first in 2018 as Ministers who had been on break since the last meeting on 20th December, 2017 are fully back and had since resumed work.

Amidst criticisms and public outcry over the state of the economy, the first meeting of the year, BusinessDay gathered from the Cabinet Secretariat, will review strategies to increase “public spending and injection of more funds” into government projects, according to a very reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

” Yes FEC will resume today and review of 2017 budget performance is top on the agenda”

President Buhari is said to be determined to make life better for Nigerians and as such has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work harder this year on deliverables

BusinessDay gathered that each Minister is expected to brief Council on the state of projects they are executing.

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu and Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA),Dakuku Peterside are among heads of the Federal government agencies invited to brief the Council, ahead of the meeting.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja