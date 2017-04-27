2017 budget: Police return money, items taken from Goje’s house

The Nigeria Police has returned all items carted away from the residence of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Danjuma Goje.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Solomon Ita Etang, in a statement issued Thursday declared that this was in furtherance to the need to resolve the emerging feud between the legislative and executive arms of government.

At plenary on Wednesday, Goje had accused the police of stealing budget documents, laptop, N18 million, $19,000 and 4,000 Suadi Riyadh from his house after an operation last week.

He said the documents had stalled the presentation and passage of the budget earlier billed for Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Enang’s statement titled: ‘Resolution of issues: Re-Nigerian Police Force and Senator Danjuma Goje’ reads:

“Further to the visit of the Nigeria Police Force to the residence of His Excellency. Senator Danjuma Goje in the course of routine duties wherefrom certain items were taken by the Police, and issues subsequently arising, I am to inform all that all the items taken in the course of routine Police duties have been returned to the Distinguished Senator at his house by the Nigeria Police.

“All other issues relating to the subject matter are being addressed with a view to positive resolution. Meanwhile, we sincerely appreciate the Senate and the House of Representatives for the enormous work that they have put in to ensure timely passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill.”

Recall that Senate President Bukola Saraki had on Wednesday asked the Police to apologise to the National Assembly and Goje and also return all items taken from the lawmaker’s residence.

He thereafter set up a seven-man committee led by Barau Jibrin to investigate the matter.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja