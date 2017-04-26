2017 budget stalled, as Senate accuses police of stealing appropriations documents

Controversy has trailed the passage of the 2017 budget as the Senate has accused the Nigeria Police of truncating the process.

The upper legislative chamber accused the police of stealing files, documents, laptop relating to the year’s budget from the home of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Danjuma Goje, when it raided his house in Abuja on Thursday last week.

Raising a Point of Order at Wednesday plenary, Goje said the budget would have been presented on Tuesday, passed Wednesday and presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

The lawmaker accused the police of stealing 18 budget files from his house, even as Senate President Bukola Saraki set up a seven-man committee led by Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), to investigate the matter.

Details later…

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja