2017 Trade Fair will promote technological advancement, industrialisation – ECCIMA boss

The 2017 Enugu International Trade Fair will promote technological advancement and industrialisation of Nigeria.

Ugochukwu Chime, the President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), on Thursday said the fair would focus on technology and industrialisation as vehicles for the diversification of the nation`s economy

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2017 Trade Fair, which is the 28th edition of Enugu International Trade Fair, has been scheduled to hold from March 31 to April 10.

The fair will take place at the Permanent Trade Fair Complex, off Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The chamber boss said that there was an urgent need to pull the economy out of dependence on oil as major source of foreign exchange.

“The idea of the fair is to boost technological advancement and industrialisation by bringing researchers, business people and industrialists together.

“This remains one of the core points and cutting edge of the Enugu International Trade Fair.

“We hope to discuss extensively on this with the Hon. Minister of Science and Technology during our visit to Abuja as well as other related agencies,’’ he said.

Chime said that the trade fair would exhibit new products, prototypes, innovations and research findings for commercialisation.

The 28th edition of Enugu International Trade Fair is themed: “Promoting Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and SMEs for Inclusive and Robust Economy’’.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, are to be special guests at the fair.