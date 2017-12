Samson Okwu, chairman, House Committee on Air Force

Samson Okwu, chairman, House Committee on Air Force and People’s Democratic Party stalwart in Benue State, in this interview with KEHINDE AKINTOLA speaks on the exit of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar from APC; his return to the PDP, his value addition in the Nigeria’s political circle, among other issues. Excerpts: What can you say…