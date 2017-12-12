2018 World Cup: Reps task NFF on utilization of $13m financial support

The House of Representatives on Tuesday assured Nigerians of its resolve to ensure accountability of total sum of $13 million to be received by Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in preparation for the 2018 World Cup slated for Russia.

Recall that Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) promised to give the sum of $12.5 million (N4.5 billion) while Confederation of African Football (CAF) also promised to give $500,000 (about N175 million) to each of the five African representatives that qualified for the World Cup.

Bukar Lawan, chairman, House Committee on Sports gave the assurance in Abuja, during the 2017/2018 budget Defence of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Lawan who admonished Amaju Pinnick, NFF President on the need to step-up action towards ensuring outstanding performance at the event.

Lawan said: “Mr President, you could see how everybody here is commending you. I also believe and see that you’re doing a good job. Please keep it up.

“On our part, we’ll keep supporting you. If you have any challenges, please don’t hesistate to approach us,” he said.

He assured that all issues relating to the payment of allowances have been addressed.

On his part, Abubakar Danburam, Chairman of the Technical Committee, expressed optimism that Super Eagles could win the 2018 World Cup.

“We want a situation where when the Eagles come back home with the World Cup trophy, they’ll be celebrated at your new headquarters,” he said.

While speaking, Amaju Pinnick imformed the Committee that the Super Eagles would be playing three friendly matches ahead of the competition.

He also expressed optimism that the NFF headquarters will be completed by March 2018, adding that Aiteo Group, sponsors of the Nigeria Football League, is currently building secretariats and mini-stadium in six states namely Jigawa, Kwara, Borno, Osun, Abia and Bayelsa to be completed by February 2018.

According to him, the second phase of the construction of mini-stadium will be extended to Nasarawa, Niger, Edo, Niger, Yobe, Zamfara and Ogun states respectively.

He explained that the mini-stadium will be handed over to each of the Football Associations after the commissioning.

As part of effort aimed at boosting football at grassroot level, the NFF President disclosed that the mini-stadium in Borno state which will be commissioned by the FIFA General Secretary has currently reached roofing level.

“After building these structures, we’re talking to NNPC to build two pitches in each state to be maintained by the states FAs,” he said, noting that the Eagles would play a friendly match on the 27th May 2018 ahead of the World Cup.

While expressing concern over the deplorable condition of the National Stadium, Abuja, Pinnick assured that necessary measures are being out in place by the Minister of Sports to fix the stadium ahead of the May 27 Friendly Match.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja