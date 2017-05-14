2019: Ajimobi supports Oke-Ogun agitation for governor

Governor, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has expressed support for the agitation by the people of Oke-Ogun zone to produce the next governor of the state.

Governor Ajimobi, however, counseled that the people must seek the support of the other zones of the state for the dream to be actualised; noting, for instance, that Ibadan alone constitutes 52 percent of the entire population of the state.

Ajimobi said: “I can recall vividly that during the 2015 governorship election, I won in nine, out of the 10 local governments in Oke-Ogun, and this aided my emergence as the first governor to secure a second term in office in Oyo State.

“I cannot thank you enough. I will forever cherish you my people from Oke-Ogun and I am using this opportunity to assure you that I will reciprocate your love for me.

“Without prejudice to the competence and legitimacy of aspirants from other zones nursing the ambition of succeeding me, I can say the people of Oke-Ogun deserve my support.

“But, I will advise that you seek the support of people from other zones. You must win them over to win a governorship election. For instance, Ibadan people alone constitute about 52 percent of the population.”

The governor spoke in Okeho, the headquarters of Kajola Local Government Area of the state, at the fidau prayers for a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salami Oloola.

Addressing the gathering, the governor acknowledged the role played by the people of Oke Ogun in his election victories, particularly in 2015 when he won an unprecedented second term in office.

It will be recalled that Oyo State was formed in 1976, alongside Ogun and Ondo States, from the defunct Western Region, while Osun was excised from the state in 1991.

The slain Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige, an indigene of Esa Oke, which is in the present Osun State, was the first democratically-elected governor of the old Oyo State.