2019 Election: Buhari to speak on his plans soon…Okorocha

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

Amidst growing tension in the All Progressive Congress (APC) on whether he will contest the 2019 presidential election or not, there indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will officially make his position known soon

Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha disclosed this at the end of the APC Governors meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja, late Thursday night.

The meeting which ended late in the night addressed several challenges facing the party, according to the Governor.

Speaking at the end of the marathon meeting, Okorocha said the matter of Buhari’s presidency was top on the agenda

He disclosed that the President Buhari has asked for more time to consult, adding that the President will make his position public soon.

“We discussed so many issues that affect the nation, our party and me. The president’s ambition to run for 2019 elections.

He reiterated the desires of the APC governors to pressure the president to seek reelection on the party’s platform and expressed hope that the President will agree to seek reelection in 2019

“It is the desire of the governors that Mr. President should run for this exalted office, given his performance in the last two years. We believe that if he continues, Nigeria will be better for it.

“Anyhow Mr. President in his usual manner has requested that we give him time and that he will address the nation’s and the cacaus of the party very soon.

” So we should be full of expectations that Mr. President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions but we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking.”

Buhari,s 2019 presidential ambition has faced several challenges with growing disaffection in the APC over his performance in office during his first term.

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida had in their separate letters written to the incumbent President recently advised him against seeking reelection in 2019, after an extensive review of his score card.