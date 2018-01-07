2019 Elections: Atiku Abubakar’s support swells

A new political group, Atiku Global Support Group (AGSG), has emerged with 14-member National Executive to be inaugurated on Monday.

The National Coordinator of AGSG, Alhaji Gambo Jagindi, said on Sunday in Abuja, that branches in states and Federal Capital Terrirtory FCT) have been constituted.

He said that no fewer than 184,000 members have been enlisted in FCT alone.

The organisation, he said, was set up to drum support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who recently defected from ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, is seeking to contest the Presidential election on the platform of PDP in 2019.

Jagindi noted that the group was taking measures to assist Atiku Abubakar, who is facing serious hurdles both at the party and national levels.

The group, he explained, was set up to penetrate the grassroots to canvass support of both members of PDP and other electorate to actualise the wish of Waziri of Adamawa.

He said that the group was convinced the Atiku was a better alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The Coordinator flayed the statement attributed to an elder statesman, Chief Paul Unongu, that the former Vice President was supporting rampaging herdsmen.

He said Atiku Abubakar was a patriotic Nigerian, who will never support spilling of blood.

“As a loyal former Vice President of Nigeria, he will be never engage himself in anything that will disrupt peace, unity and harmony.’’

He advised Unongo to proffer solutions to the crisis in Benue and not to politicise it.

Some other members of the National Executive of AGSG are Alhaji M. D. Askira, Deputy National Coordinator; and Mr James Ogenyi, National Secretary.

Mr Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had debunked an allegation that Atiku was the chief financier of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

Ibe described the allegation against Abubakar, who holds Tiv traditional title of Zege Mule U Tiv, as sad and false.

Ibe said it was disheartening that in this period of intense grief in Benue State, Unongo would choose to level false allegations on the person of Abubakar.

He said while Atiku was proud to be Fulani, he is a thoroughly detribalized Nigerian that would never favour one ethnic group over another.

“It is strange that Chief Paul Unongo chose to neglect that act of love and care from the Waziri Adamawa to the people of Benue.’’