2019: Fate of 27 RECs uncertain, as Senate resumes Tuesday

As the National Assembly resumes from Easter break on Tuesday April 25, one of the issues that will confront the Senate is the fate of 27 individuals nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In line with Section 14 (3) (a) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, had sought legislative approval for the nomination of 27 Nigerians as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the electoral body. The letter was dated February 27, 2017.

The nominees include Godswill Obioma (Abia), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), James Apam (Benue), Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Iloh Valentine (Enugu), Asmau Maikudi (Katsina), Mahmuda Isa (Kebbi), Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Mustapha Zubairu (Niger), Agboke Mutiu (Ogun), Abdul-Ganiyu Olayinka (Oyo) and Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto).

Others are Ahmad Mahmud (Zamfara), Nentewa Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Emeka Ononamadu (Imo), Obo Effanga (Cross River), Francis Ezeonu (Anambra) and Briyia Frankland (Bayelsa).

They also include Ahmad Makama (Bauchi), Mike Igini (Delta), Hussaini Pai (FCT), Sadiq Musa (Kaduna), Jibrin Zarewa (Kano), Rufus Akeju (Lagos), Sam Olumekun (Ondo) and Kasim Geidam (Yobe).

But in defiance of Osinbajo’s calls for expeditious consideration of the request, the upper legislative chamber had last month suspended the confirmation of the nominees for two weeks due to failure by the Presidency to remove the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, after his nomination was rejected by the Senate.

It then mandated Senate President Bukola Saraki to interface with the Presidency on the matter and report back in two weeks. However, at the expiration of the deadline on April 11, the upper legislative chamber proceeded on Easter break without a word on the matter.

With INEC’s announcement of February 16, 2019 as the date for the next general election, analysts say delay in confirmation of the nominees could spell doom for the nation.

Although Information Minister, Lai Mohammed had announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a committee chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to resolve the Senate-Executive face-off, senators have denied any meeting with the panel, three weeks after the announcement.

Further findings revealed that there was no reconciliation committee in the first instance and that the Information Minister only made the pronouncement as a face-saving measure.

A top Presidential aide who graced the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting where the issue was discussed, told BDSUNDAY that although Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, brought up the matter, it was inconclusive.

Other political observers have also doubted the preparedness of the Buhari administration for the next general election. This is because unlike the 2011 and 2015 elections where the Commission had the full complement of its leadership, the 2019 election planning process is without 89percent of RECs across the country.

They hinge their argument on the fact that there are currently 33 states of the federation without RECs and wondered why the President would submit 27 out of 33 vacant seats even when some of the positions had been vacant for the past one year.

At the moment, only four states: Taraba, Delta, Rivers and Kaduna have substantive RECs with three of them expected to bow out of service by July 2017, leaving only Kaduna State with a substantive REC.

The RECs not only head the Commission at the state level but also provide oversight on the implementation of the policies and programmes of the Commission. Their absence in 33 states implies that the states are currently headed by administrative secretaries – the most senior official of the Commission at the state level – as ‘Acting RECs’. It was further gathered that most of the current administrative secretaries in the 33 states will be due for retirement before the 2019 general elections.

Already, the Commission has presented the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan without input from 33 RECs, implying that when eventually confirmed by the Senate, they will only implement a strategic plan and an election plan that they weren’t part of its design process. The Commission which is also working out the financial implications of the 2019 elections is expected to submit the 2017 supplementary budget to the National Assembly anytime from now.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Director, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), Samson Itodo, submitted that delay in the appointment of RECs would weaken the electoral body’s effectiveness at the state levels.

He expressed concern that the Commission’s five-year Strategic Plan did not receive the input of 89percent of RECs across the country, saying they would be unable to key into a plan they were never part of.

Explaining their importance, he said: “The RECs are too critical for the success of any election. The functions of the RECs at the state level are too significant that any delay in their appointment weakens the commission and diminishes its effectiveness at the state level.

“Once a REC is appointed, he/she must understand the state of assignment. This involves a deeper understanding of the electoral geography of each local government in the state; demography and building relationship with the staff of the Commission. These tasks take time and effort.

“Experience shows that the Commission hosts periodic meetings to plan, design and implement policies and programmes. The RECs are an integral part of such meetings as they contribute to the design and planning of electoral policies and programmes. As a nation, we are losing the opportunity to benefit from the intellect, skill and energy of competent and capable individuals who should be making positive contributions in the Commission.”

In a chat with BDSUNDAY, Clement Nwankwo, executive director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), called on the upper legislative chamber to expedite action on the confirmation of the nominees. “The nomination of 27 RECs to Senate for approval by the President is very welcome even if it was long overdue. I call on the Senate to expeditiously consider the nominations,” he said.

Although the visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership to the APC Senate Caucus to resolve the crisis is yet to yield fruit, the next few days will determine if the Senate will bow to pressure and rescind its decision or the Executive will shift ground.

As noted by political commentators, with each passing day without their confirmation, the nation loses the opportunity to benefit from the expertise, adroitness, aptness, finesse, ingenuity, craftsmanship, and dexterity of competent individuals who should be making positive contributions in INEC.