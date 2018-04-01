2019: PDP alleges plot to clampdown on opposition, CSOs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to clampdown on key members of the opposition, civil society organisations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party also accused the government of plot to arrest opinion leaders, members of the media and professional groups.

A statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, said this would be carried out through intimidation and harassment of PDP members who refused to join the governing APC, to create room for a one-party state in the country.

According to the statement: “The PDP is reliably informed that the plot against opposition will be hinged on trump up charges of corruption, allegations of plotting to disrupt the processes leading to the 2019 general elections as well as alleged politicization of security issues in the country.

“This will be followed by arrests, detention as well as jailing of members of the opposition and others perceived to be opposed to the interests of the APC ahead of the elections.

“It is important to state that the trajectory of our political history neither provides a space for a one party state nor a self-succession shenanigan that seeks occupation of political offices without elections.

“The PDP, which grew our democracy to become sustainable and successfully handed power to the opposition after the 2015 general election, has a responsibility to ensure that democracy and the application of its tenets flourish without let in our country.

“The PDP and the majority of Nigerians, rallying under our repositioned platform, will never be intimidated or cowed on the principles of democracy.

“All we are saying is that the APC and its Federal Government must provide good governance and live up to its campaign promises of eradicating corruption, vanquishing insurgency and bringing our currency to the value of one naira to one US dollar, among others.

“We want the APC and the Federal Government to know that this country belongs to all of us and that this plot against the people will be firmly resisted not only by the members of our party but also by generality of Nigerians and the international community at large”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja