2019: PDP confirms talks with other political parties

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced talks with other political parties towards forming a strong ‎political front.

To this end, the party’s leadership on Wednesday night, met with leaders and selected delegates from seven‎ political parties.

‎Chairman of the PDP Strategy Review and Inter-party Affairs Committee, Jerry Gana stated this at the submission of the committee’s final report to the PDP leadership on Wednesday.

Gana, a former Information Minister announced that the initial contacts made by the committee “have yielded positive responses from seven people-focused and social democratic parties.”

He‎ however said the meeting between the PDP National Caretaker Committee and leaders and selected delegates of the seven parties has “nothing to do with the rumoured mega party, but a separate and highly principled initiative of the PDP.”

He also did not mention the names of the parties.

According to the Gana, “Our desire is to have all genuine democrats and friends of the people to flow together and provide a fresh and trustworthy leadership to promote and ensure a people-friendly process of national development.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye confirmed the meeting later at a press conference.

The submission of the Jerry Gana report attracted many founding fathers of‎ the party.

Among PDP elders ‎present at the occasion included former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, businessman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido and Ambassador Aminu Wali.

Chairman of PDP National ‎Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi said the party’s leadership does not want to be distracted by the plan of people who want to make PDP remain relevant.

We have been facing challenges. One of the ways evolves to hold PDP down and destroy opposition party in the country was to tie us down and make us irrelevant by using the court to tie us down,” he added.

Makarfi said the party has realised its mistakes, which he stated include imposition of candidates and taking people for granted, which the report identified.

He apologised on behalf of PDP leaders for these mistakes, and described the Gana report as “excellence”, which he added, would help in repositioning the PDP.