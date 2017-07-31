Kogi government releases N4.2bn workers’ salary to 21 LGs

The government of Kogi State under the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello has released the sum of N4.2 billion to the 21 Local government Councils as their share of the N6.2 billion of the Paris Club refund the state received from Federal Government.

According to a statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday from the office of Commissioner of Finance , Idris Ashiru m the government share of the refund was N4.028 billion.

He said, N1.716 Billion out of the government’s share has been released for the payment of May and June salaries of teaching and non – teaching staff in tertiary institutions, adding that N1.323 billion was expanded on the payment of May and June pensions of retired workers.

The Commissioner hinted that N987.000 was also expanded on the payment of May salary of workers in ministries, departments and agencies.

He said, “In addition the ministry of Finance made additional fund of N3,219,145,997.12 available to the Accountant -General to clear arrears of May salary to civil servants, as he assured that staff of Judiciary, the Legislature and political office holders has since been paid their June salaries.

“It is important to note that Governor Yahaya Bello directed that the state should use all the Paris Refund to clear outstanding salaries and pensions as against the undertaken with the federal government to use only 75 percent of the refund” said Ashiru in the statement.