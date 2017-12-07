Anambra loses N607 million to 76 fire incidents in ten months

No fewer than 76 fire incidents were recorded in Anambra state from January to October as against 117 cases recorded within the same period in 2016.

The Deputy Director of Administration and Strategy, Anambra State Fire Service, Mr Innocent Mbonu made the disclosure to newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

He said that properties worth N607 million were lost to fire during the period under review as compared to N966 million.

“What normally causes fire is peoples’ insistence on clearing bushes around them with fire as well as hunting expedition,’’ Mbonu said.

He warned residents against indiscriminate bush fire, especially during the harmattan season.

“We are almost at the peak of harmattan, where cases of fire incidents are on the increase; we urge residents to be mindful of bush fire.

“The moment you set fire to bush, you should be mindful that it does not spread to nearby buildings or other property around,” Mbonu said.

While commending Gov. Willie Obiano for provision of three fire trucks to the state fire service earlier in the year, Mbonu appealed to the governor to hasten his promise of employing 100 fire fighters in the state.

“We are still requesting the governor to approve the refurbishing of eight other dilapidated trucks for re-distribution to the new fire stations under construction at Umunze, Otuocha, Nnewi, Onitsha and Agulu.

“We also appeal to the public to report fire incidents early and show friendliness to fire fighters rather than harass or mob officers on duty for arriving late at the scenes of fire,’’ Mbonu appealed.