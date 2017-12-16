Breaking: ECOWAS leaders brainstorm on Morocco’s membership

The leaders, who entered a closed session are also to discuss allocation of statutory positions in ECOWAS, Tunisia’s observer status and association agreement between the regional organisation and Mauritania.
It would be recalled that at the 51st Ordinary Session held in June 2017 in Monrovia, Liberia, the West African leaders agreed in principle to the Morocco’s membership of the community, while requesting the ECOWAS commission to consider the implications of such decision pursuant to the provisions of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty and submit their findings to the 52nd session.
To that end the study on the impact of Morocco’s membership was carried out and the outcome due to be submitted to the Authority.
