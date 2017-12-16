Breaking: ECOWAS leaders brainstorm on Morocco’s membership

The 52nd Ordinary Session of the Heads of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commenced in Abuja on Saturday, as leaders of the regional bloc brainstorm on the membership of Morocco to the regional bloc, the crisis in Guinea Bissau as well as institutional challenges facing the region.

The leaders, who entered a closed session are also to discuss allocation of statutory positions in ECOWAS, Tunisia’s observer status and association agreement between the regional organisation and Mauritania.