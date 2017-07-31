How 23-year-old blogger redefines Nigeria’s media space

Paul Ode is the CEO of Paul Trend Media. A national diploma holder from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Ode runs a blog known as ‘PaulTrendBlog’, which provides on-the-spot stories on politics, entertainment and sports, among others. He started the blog with N1, 000 with which he bought an online subscription, combining this business with studies. He spoke with ANGEL JAMES on his passion for blogging and how much progress he has made since starting in 2015.

Tell me how you started your blog?

According to Section 39, subsection 2 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, every individual is entitled to own a medium for disseminating information to the general public. Before now, I had had a flair for formal correspondences. So, I acquired some helpful skills when I gained admission to study Mass Communication in Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. During my first year, I started writing articles and news stories for online platforms, after which I had several by-lines on the social media. I was so happy seeing my works and name on different publications online. I then began to develop the confidence that I could run a news medium. However, I consulted one of my then publishers (GbetuTV) for things required of a blogger. I later made a research and told God about it and, today, it has become a reality. Being an online person, there are two things that motivate one in blogging: business and passion. Of course, everyone likes money, but I looked beyond this realm. I told myself that I needed to do it for passion, and then money would come later.

What is the potential in blogging and what is required to start it?

The potential in blogging is highly encompassing. It is not an easy task at all. A blogger is an individual who is always on the spot, tracking and sourcing issues as they happen in the society. Since it is a media work, one is expected to have certain features which show authenticity of issues covered. A blogger must be smart, honest, highly principled, and a peace lover on all grounds. He/she must have the ability to build content of public interests. There is no limit to what one can actually achieve online; it depends on one’s targets.

Have you been approached by any investor before?

Of course, every media-inclined person is always surrounded by brands and entertainers. Having known how powerful the media is, most of them approach to make their services known to the world at large. To show the degree, every firm now has a public relations (PR) desk/department. In some organisations, online services are incorporated with the PR. Online administrators are most times employed to manage such desks. Earlier this year, through my affiliate, I got an ambassadorial job from Indomie Nigeria. The contract is to last for a whole year. Several nominees and contestants for beauty pageant have consulted me for online contests. In conjunction with my affiliates, I have offered publicity and promotion for different record labels and artistes. I am presently working as an online manager/media for MTN Automania Super Star Born King. More opportunities come every day, to mention but a few.

What are your long term plans?

There are so many projects at hand. If you know the definition of ‘PaulTrendBlog’, under the Umbrella of Paul Trend Media, you will know and realise that the sky will be the starting point. The plan is to evolve round the world, carrying out the social responsibility function of the press. Since one tree can never make a forest, the expectation is high and I am dreaming to create employment opportunities for media men and women in our society.

How fast do you get news and how fast do you publish them?

In the present world where we find ourselves, so much happens and they are sources of news. Apart from the outside coverage, news is tracked from other media by giving credit to sources. Everyone in the media tries to be first to publish, but PaulTrendBlog is never in comparison with any medium. We tell the stories as they uncover.

At what level are you now?

To the glory of God, I keep improving every day in the media realm. There is no day I do not learn new things.

What has been your challenge?

Almost every section of blogging has challenges. The major challenge has been issue of funds. Since nothing seems to be free online, I make sure I do not go out of data subscription. Sometimes you are left with nothing. I cannot afford to go offline for long. More so, promoters and entertainers do not keep to their promises; many of them expect you to upload things online for free. Their own side of the problem is quite frustrating.