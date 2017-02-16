They are loads of information from the digital space today, the world is constantly evolving and the digital industry is at the forefront. To be at the forefront socially, you must be willing to be consistent in your content and storytelling.

1. Market yourself

You must learn to market ‘yourself’ because you’re the sole ambassador of your brand. Hence, you should create value for your personal brand and be able to market yourself successfully can create loads of new, exciting opportunities. It’s not an easy stunt, it requires time and effort but it surely yields rewards.

2. Determine the best digital channel that suits you.

Yes, you can have it all but usually one fits perfectly. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram are different worlds. I often advise people not to neglect twitter because it’s best for interactions but you have to know which suits you best. Facebook groups and pages seem to be a growing trend in Nigeria for a lot of personal brands, I guess it’s because there are over 15 million Nigerians on Facebook. Asides this, Facebook is where most have lots of friends.

3. Create and leverage relevant engaging content.

Content most often comes in form of a blog post, podcast, video or email. The key thing here is for you build a strategic plan that leads to a clear objective. This can help you become an influencer!

When creating your content, know your vertical! Remember that engaging content directly relates to your audience needs. You can’t neglect Research, research, research. Once you’ve got a grip on your audience you can see where gaps in the market are and try to fill them.

If you want to be a thought leader; keep up with emerging trends so you know your sector inside out and the challenges that it’s facing will help to make you more of an authority on issues. Show that you’re adapting fast to ever-evolving situations and issues will let you give shrewd analysis and show your insights are on point. If you’re involved in the vast amount of conversations in your sector then people are more likely to follow you on your most used platform. LinkedIn and Twitter are great for starting conversations and linking up with other professionals. You can also publish posts on LinkedIn, post relevant and key issues continuously.

4. Integrate a measuring message across all channels and platforms.

For example, link your social channels to your landing page or website. Subscribe to mail chimp for easy sign-up or any other mail servicing tool.

Finally, measure overtime, filter your initiatives overtime and review your content. You can sign up for free trials on sproutsocial.com or any other web analytical tool. Because you don’t run a business doesn’t mean you can’t measure your growth and impact, remember you are socially upward.