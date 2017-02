No fewer than 4, 127 registered rice farmers in Kano state are expected to benefit from the CBN anchor borrower programme during the 2017 dry season farming. Abubakar Aliyu, the state chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview on Monday in Kano. He said…



