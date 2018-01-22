4Stage Afro Pop artiste drops new single- ‘Omwengho’

Princewill Aghimien AKA, 4Stage the maestro is set to introduce a new brand of Afro Pope tune in the Nigeria’s Music scene with his new single titled Omwengho.

A blend of high life and dancing melodies, the Edo State born industrial physics graduate, who grew up in Lagos said ‘Omwengho’ is a song that appreciates wealth, its significance and the positive influences of riches.

According to him he started as a music producer/Sound Engineer under the hands of Daniel Unaam also known as Dan Jiggy who is a prolific sound Engineer, 5years ago.

His new found passion he said is borne out of interest to do good music and to affect his society.

“I want to use music as a tool in spreading joy and impacting knowledge through my music lyrics OMWENGHO is derived from the bini languages meaning a rich and philanthropic person, which happens to be my language cause am an origin of Orhionwon LGA,of Binin City Edo State.”

The music producer cum artiste said he sees the song as a vehicle to advice young people to see chasing personal acquisitions, and wealth as not a die affair but should constantly seek way to contribute positively as members of society, towards nation building and humanity at large.

He enjoyed other Artiste to be focus on their dreams and to ensure quality lyrics that can affect the society positively.