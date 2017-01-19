5 daily practices for becoming more mindful

Leaders across the globe feel that the busyness of modern-day leadership makes them more reactive and less proactive. There is a solution to this hard-wired, reactionary leadership approach: mindfulness.
Here are five easily implemented tips to help you become more mindful.
1. PRACTICE 10 MINUTES OF MINDFULNESS TRAINING EACH DAY: Most people find mornings the best time to practice mindfulness, but you can do it any time of day. Try it for four weeks.
2. AVOID READING EMAIL FIRST THING IN THE MORNING: Our minds are generally most focused, creative and expansive in the morning. If you read your email as you get up, your mind will get sidetracked and you’ll begin the slide toward reactive leadership. Try waiting at least 30 minutes — even an hour — after you get to work before checking your inbox.
3. TURN OFF ALL NOTIFICATIONS: The notification alarms on your phone, tablet and laptop are significant contributors to reactive leadership. Try this: For one week turn off all email notifications on all devices. Only check your email once every hour; don’t compulsively check messages as they roll into your inbox.
4. STOP MULTITASKING: It keeps your mind full, busy and under pressure. It makes you reactive. Try to maintain focus on a single task, and then notice when you find your mind drifting off to another task. When this happens, mentally shut down all the superfluous tasks entering your thoughts while maintaining focus on the task at hand.
5. PUT IT ON YOUR CALENDAR: Schedule a check-in with yourself every two weeks to assess your mindfulness practice. Consider engaging one of your peers so that you can motivate one another.
