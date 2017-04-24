Modular refinery: Operators form group to actualise govt. proposal Operators of artisanal refineries in the Niger Delta have formed a group to actualised the...

AfricInvest targets $214m for second financial sector fund AfricInvest, one of the larger Africa-focused private equity firms, is launching its second fund...

Angola’s presidential council proposes Aug. 23 for national vote Angola's Council of the Republic, a presidential group that consults on national decisions, has...

Education reform can no longer be business as usual, says Saraki Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that with the current economic recession in the country,...