57th Independence: PDP acknowledges giant strides in economy

As Nigeria clocks 57 years of Independence, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the country has recorded giant strides in her efforts to stand among comity of nations on social, economic, political and democratic governance.

The party stated this on Sunday in a statement to mark the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

The statement signed by Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary of the party, called on all Nigerians to use the ccasion of the 57th Independence Anniversary to “reflect deeply on the Pillars that brought us together and work for the growth, unity and stability of our dear country for our general good”.

While paying tribute to sacrifices by nationalists, the opposition party urged government, traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders at different levels to continue working for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians to use this occasion of the 57th Independence Anniversary to reflect deeply on the pillars that brought us together and work for the growth, unity and stability of our dear Country for our general good.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on governments at all level to engage citizens in peaceful and progressive national issues because there is no country we can call our own except the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, let us protect and sustain her to grow from glory to glory. This is the Clarion Call that we must obey – to continue to foist our Flag of Unity, Peace and Progress,” the statement reads in part.