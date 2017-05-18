Over 7 million Nigerians are depressed, say physicians 

The Nigeria Society of family Physicians on Thursday affirmed that over 7 million Nigerians are living with depression.

Akin Moses, President of the Nigeria Family Physicians disclosed this in Abuja, stating that between 2005 and 2015, the number of people living with depression increased by 18.4 percent with more than 29 million residing in Africa and over 7 million in Nigeria.

He said this at a press briefing to mark the World Family Doctor’s day, saying that “out of the large population of the people living with depression, more than 29 million resides in Africa and over 7 million are in Nigeria”.

He further explained that half of all suicide attempts and deaths are attributed to depression, adding that depression is more likely to occur when there are stressful conditions and negative life events.

According to him, many people with depression do not realize that they need medical assistance while others are afraid of the stigma associated with having a mental health concern which often times result to further delay in diagnosis and worsen health condition.

“Many people with depression do not realize that they have a treatable illness, so do not seek professional help. This is worsened by the fact that most Nigerians are afraid of the stigma associated with having a mental health concern which may result from misperceptions of the disease by the public and further delay in diagnosis which worsens the illness”.

Nicholas Bamduck, chairman Nigeria Society of Family Physician FCT, noted that depression affects the family unit, adding that depression hinders its victim from effectively carrying out his expected duties even in the home.

He further explained that family support and positive thinking are the major factors to curb depression, and that the Government has a big role in curbing depression by regulating the economic situation of the country.

He said “family support and positive view about life is of great importance to curbing depression, also the government has a role to play as people are taking their lives because they cannot meet up with their needs anymore due to economic recession, loss of jobs and other factors that the government can actually control”.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja