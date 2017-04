The President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr Olusegun Ajibola said more than 750 delegates would participate at the World Conference of Banking Institutes (WCBI) from April 24 to April 28 in Lagos. Ajibola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday that the conference has the theme ‘’Rethink the…



