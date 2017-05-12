Aba Agog as Supreme Court affirms Ikpeazu’s victory

Aba the commercial hub of Abia State was agog, Friday , following the confirmation of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the 2015 Governorship election in the State, by the Supreme Court.

Fireworks and shouts of victory rented the air, immediately the news of the victory of the Governor filtered into town, leading to gridlock in most parts of the commercial city.

There were also sights of masquerades and live bands in strategic areas of the town with people dancing and rejoicing. People, were happy that the prolonged litigation has finally ended and expects a peaceful and a more progressive Abia.

Callison Omenka Agbahiwe, deputy chairman, Aba South Local Government Area, Abia State, described the victory as special, stating that the people of Aba South and the entire Abia people are happy.

He described the jubilation in town, as a spontaneous reaction of the people to show approval to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

According to him, the judgment is a blessing to the entire people of Aba South LGA and the entire Abia, following the good works of the governor so far. He has done very well for Aba, starting with the rehabilitation of roads in Aba, especially Faulks road , Port Harcourt road and inner city roads, which were formally in deplorable condition.

He also stated that the workforce of Aba South LGA, have embraced the victory, as it would rob-off well on them. “I believe their salaries will be regular, I assure you that the Governor has a big plan for everybody living in Abia and he will make Abia a better place for all,” he stated.

Meanwhile Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has dedicated his victory over Uche Ogah at the Supreme Court to the people of the State, who he said stood by him all through the period of litigation.

The Governor in a press Enyinnaya Appolos, his chief press secretary, stated that the victory is a re-affirmation of the mandate given to him by the people, and now twice confirmed by the Supreme Court.

He stressed that only God will take glory for the victory, and commended the judiciary for standing firm on the side of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He called on Abians to join hands with him to ensure accelerated growth and development of the state.

According to him;

“The time for politics is long over, and I have forgiven all those that were bent on distracting me. Let all well meaning Abians, including my opponents, come and join us to grow and develop our state without distractions as we ultimately have stakes in the growth and development of our state and people.