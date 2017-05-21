Abia APGA chieftain rallies support for Ikpeazu

Following the recent Supreme Court victory of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, David Ogba Onuoha (Bourdex), a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senatorial candidate for Abia North zone in 2015, has called on Abians to join hands and support the Governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu to rebuild the state.

Onuoha, the Abiriba-born businessman and politician who made the call when he paid a solidarity and congratulatory visit to Governor Ikpeazu at Abia State Governor’s Lodge in Aba, stated that it was the will of God for Ikpeazu to be governor of the state now, stressing that he should be supported in his efforts at rebuilding the state.



According to him, “Abia State is our collective heritage. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to join hands and ensure its development.”

The Supreme Court has on May 12, 2017, returned Okezie Victor Ikpeazu as the governor of Abia State in what many have described as the Will of God, given the circumstances surrounding his election into office.



“It is, therefore, the responsibility of all well-meaning Abians to support the governor at this point. It is also our collective hope that Governor Ikpeazu will now concentrate on governance and deliver of a greater dividend of democracy to Abians, this, however, can only be possible in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

“It is, therefore, my advice to all political opponents of Governor Ikpeazu to accept the olive branch extended to them by the governor and join hands with him to develop the state for the good of all,” he further advised.