‘Abia physical planning board dissolved over disobedience to government’s directive’

The Abia Physical Planning and Infrastructure Development Board (PPIDB) was dissolved because the board disobeyed state government’s directive not to issue fresh revenue collection authority to any individual or organisation, with respect to fiscal year 2018, says John Okiyi Kalu, state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy.

According to Kalu, the instruction was to enable government to complete the computerisation of the internally generated revenue collection system of the state with a view to removing leakages within the old system in order to shore up the state’s internally generated revenue.

He however, noted that the Board of PPIDB flouted the directive and on January 18, 2018, Nnamdi Ahaiwe, chairman of the board, was issued with a query.

Unfortunately, the state government on March 6, 2018, received reports on of a clash involving alleged revenue collection agents and security agents posted to the office of one Kenneth Chikezie, who claimed to be a licensed PPIDB revenue collection agent.

The clash led to the death of one person, while so many others, including security agents were injured.

Kalu, in a statement explained that government, through the state’s Internal Revenue Service Agency, wrote all the revenue collecting units of the state government, including the PPIDB board, directing that no fresh revenue collection authority be issued to any individual or organisation, with respect to fiscal year 2018, pending the completion of the process supervised by the global consultants, Canadian Software Development Corporation (CSDC).

He also stated that public announcements were made through various media houses in the state, informing members of the public not to deal with any revenue collection contractor pending further information from the government.

GODFREY OFURUM, Aba