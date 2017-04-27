‘Abia serious about becoming hub of leather/garment products manufacturing’

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has expressed the seriousness of the state government to make the state and indeed Aba the hub of finished leather and garment products manufacturing, not only in Nigeria, but Africa.

Ikpeazu said this Wednesday at the Government Lodge, Aba, while playing host to a delegation from the Chief of Naval Staff, who called on him to cement their relationship with the State on the production of naval uniforms and other items in Aba.

“I want to assure you that we are very serious about making Abia and indeed Aba the hub for leather and garment manufacturing not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

The governor, who was excited with the response of the Nigerian Navy in partnering with the State, explained that the seriousness of the State in promoting made-in-Aba products endeared it to some Chinese firms that are interested in investing in the State.

According to him, this is why we were well received in China and were able to reach an understanding that automated production line worth $1.5 billion must be established in Abia.

“I will be in Lagos on Saturday to welcome the foreign partners that are going to smoothen our skills about shoe making. I know that they are going to learn a lot of things from our shoemakers in Aba, because the creativity and craftsmanship of our shoemakers here is about the best in the world.

“And this is our opportunity to put our skills and our best foot forward to tell them that we are the best and that is what we want to showcase. That will come to the fore between now and the next 24 months.

He commended the Navy in Abia State, stressing that the State Government is happy with their conduct, behaviour and relationship with Nigerians and Abians that they have come to cohabit with.

He promised to support the Navy in the expansion of their facilities in the State. “If you have need for expansion and naval facilities, we will welcome you and will offer you the assistance you need to ensure that Abia becomes a very strategic place for you to continue in your good work.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Nigerian military for the good work they are doing in protecting Nigeria’s territory around the creeks and the frontline States of the North-East.

“But for your efforts and sacrifices, our circumstance would have been more dire. “We thank God for your gallantry and we want all Nigerians to continue to show appreciation for the effort of the Nigerian military.

“We think you are one of the best around Africa and with a little more support we know that you will become the best in the world, “he stated.

Chris Obenta, a commodore and leader of the Naval delegation, expressing the gratitude of the chief of Naval Staff to the Government and people of Abia State for agreeing to partner with the Nigerian Navy for the production of Naval uniforms and other items.

He observed that partnership would not only achieve optimum operational capacity of the Nigerian Navy, but also in addition enable it to align with the Federal Government’s policy of patronising locally made products.

“It is on that premise that the Chief of Naval Staff convened this committee to visit the state to see the facilities that we have on ground that would ensure the realisation of this partnership.