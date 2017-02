The Board of Directors of Access Bank has announced it has received regulatory approval for the sale of the bank’s 17.65% equity shareholding in Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited (SIPML) to the company’s majority shareholder, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC. This was following the Central Bank’s directive to Access Bank to divest from SIPML in compliance…



