Accord to ‘acquire’ aggrieved APC, PDP members in Osun – Chairman

Despite the atmosphere of uncertainty that arose from pending court case instituted against the proposed January 27, 2018 local government election in Osun, the state’s chapter of Accord Party has declared its readiness to participate in the poll, saying aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would definitely come into Accord Party.

Recall that three chieftains of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the state, had earlier dragged Osun State government and the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) before an Abuja Federal High Court, seeking to stop processes for the local government election because of the 37 newly created local council development areas, which they claimed were not in tandem with the Constitution.

The Osun State Chairman of the party, Segun Fanibe re-affirmed this while speaking at the South West Stakeholders’ Summit of the party held in Osogbo.

Fanibe, who also said his party was ready to ‘acquire’ both APC and PDP members who were dissatisfied with their parties, said Accord would be offering its platform to good Nigerians with intention to serve.

He noted that many APC and PDP members in Osun state were unhappy with how their parties have been treating them, adding that Accord would shake the ruling APC in the forthcoming local government poll, if the election could be free and fair.

BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo