Active mobile lines in Nigeria hit 146 million in January – NCC

The number of active mobile phone lines in Africa most populous nation (Nigeria) rose to 146 million in January 2018, according to data published on the website of the National communication commission (NCC).

The figure represents a 1.5 percent increase of 2,731,273 lines, from the 144 million that was recorded in the preceding month (January 2018).

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), however, had 217,566 users in January 2018 just as in December 2017.

Furthermore, the number of fixed wired/wireless shrunk 1.5 percent in January 2018 to 137,262, as against the 139,344 that was recorded in December 2017, showing a decrease of 2.082 lines.

According to the report, the number of Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 76,371 in January 2018 compared to 70,926 in December 2017, showing an increase of 5, 445.

The teledensity, which records the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area, increased by 160 to 105.21 from the 103.61 recorded in December 2017.

Further analysis of the Data showed that the number of connected mobile lines in January 2018 increased to 237,755,757, compared to 236,927,497 in December 2017, an increase of 828,260

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for connected lines for January 2018 was 3,586,095, the same figure with December, 2017.

Data also showed that the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in January 2018 was 345,195 compared to 346,107 in December 2017, showing a decrease of 912 lines.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) for connected lines in January 2018 was 523,298 while December 2017 was 472, 844, showing an increase of 50,454.

