Adamawa Assembly passes vote of confidence on Odigie-Oyegun

The entire members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the All Progressives Congress (APC) national executive led by the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi on Thursday said.

Led by the Speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa on a visit to the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the National Secretariat in Abuja, the Adamawa lawmakers particularly hailed the leadership style of the APC National Chairman.

Members of the APC NWC present at the meeting included the National Vice Chairman (North East), Mustapha Salihu; National Treasurer, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa and National Youth Leader, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo.

The Speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa said: “We bring warm greetings from the popular government and people of Adamawa state. It is a great pleasure for us members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly to be in your midst to deliver our solidarity message. There is a tendency to have divisions and criticisms amongst ourselves at this crucial time. But most of the criticisms are not constructive and they hold no weight. That is why today we are here to register and show our appreciation and support to our state executive, the governor of Adamawa state and the national executive of our great party led by our national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.”

Mijinyawa praised the Adamawa State Governor, Mohammad Jibrilla Bindow for the numerous developmental projects embarked on in the state and the cordial working relationship between the state’s executive and legislature which has resulted in good governance and development in the state, the statement said.

Also speaking, the House Leader, Hassan Barguma while commending the leadership style of the APC National Chairman said despite the challenges faced in the country and the party, the APC continues to grow in strength. He informed the APC National Chairman that members are to make the membership of the APC entirely APC.

“National chairman, we commend your style of leadership. When the president was inaugurated he said we are going to face some challenges and the party is not excluded. In the past two and half years, we have seen how you have handled the party right from the national, state to ward levels. We are experiencing turbulences and encumbrances but yet we are emerging as a great party in Africa… We declare our support for the national executive of our party led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. We are with you and we are working tirelessly to make APC stronger down to the ward level,” he said.

The National Vice Chairman (North East), Mustapha Salihu while highlighting the good working relationship the lawmakers had with the state governor, also commended the Adamawa State House Members for the decorum and maturity displayed in the conduct of their activities.

Salihu canvassed the lawmaker’s high-rate of return as applicable in parliaments in the US and Great Britain. “That is not to say we will not allow people to contest, but our hope is that the good we see in you, the public also sees that good and they will assist in returning you as house members to continue your good work,” he said.

The APC National Chairman thanked the Adamawa State House of Assembly members for their solidarity and show of support for the President, Adamawa State Governor and Party executive at the State and National levels.

“In the last few months, I have had the fortune of having nothing but good news from Adamawa State. Your colleagues from the National Assembly have been here to visit and have indicated solidarity, loyalty. Today you are here. What have you said? Loyalty to your state government, party in Adamawa state, the national party and to Mr. President. I don’t think anybody can wish for more and i want to thank you most sincerely, “he said.

Speaking on the multi-faceted development that has been recorded in Adamawa State under the administration of Governor Mohammad Jibrilla Bindow, the APC National Chairman said, “That so much change can happen is so short a time, is something that needs to be praised and lauded. That progress is reaching the grassroot. That the ordinary man and woman in Adamawa state is feeling is part of the dividends of democracy and good governance; that there is synergy between the state executive, the Assembly and the party in the state is indeed laudable.

“Without that synergy, the kind of development that you have recorded would not have occurred so I am proud to say that if we are to showcase our governors and their achievements, there will be few that will beat Adamawa state, the statement said.

“I thank you very much for the solidarity, we are proud of what you have achieved, we are proud of what you are doing and I will support that for people who deserve so much, we will make sure that we don’t stand in your way to greater heights, and we will do what is right to support you. Ofcourse the caveat is that the people who are responsible for your future are seeing what you are doing and reward you appropriately,” Odigie-Oyegun said.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja