Adepoju says Nigeria vs. Serbia result good for W/Cup preparation

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju on Wednesday said Super Eagles’ 0-2 defeat to Serbia on Tuesday night in London in a friendly achieved its purpose.

He added that the result would still be useful to Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr.

“He will make good use of the outcome. It was a good game on both sides, and I am sure the Eagles’ handlers will be satisfied that the match opened their eyes to so many things,’’ he said.

“Rohr must have seen the strengths and weaknesses of his players, which will determine their involvement during the World Cup.

“It was a friendly match though, but it is still a better means of testing players to assess players and brush them up ahead of the mundial,” he added.

The ex-Real Betis of Spain midfielder however expressed optimism that the Super Eagles would still make an impressive appearance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

NAN reports that Rohr used the match to expose some players like goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to world-class matches ahead of the World Cup.

The Super Eagles on Friday defeated Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw in another pre-World Cup friendly match.

They will play three more friendly matches against Congo, England and the Czech Republic before heading to Russia for the World Cup finals slated to hold from June 14 to July 15.