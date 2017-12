A four time cabinet minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prince Adetokunbo Adeyinka Kayode on Wednesday, 6thDecember, 2017 officially assumed office as the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). Kayode who was in charge of Culture and Tourism, Labor and Productivity, Defence as well as Justice and Attorney of…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.