Advertising professionals adjudged Airtel’s Lost TVC best commercial in 2017

Airtel’s Lost Television Commercial (TVC) has been adjudged the best advertising campaign in 2017 by the jury of the prestigious Lagos Advertising & Ideas Festival (LAIF).

LAIF, a brain child of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) seeks to recognize creative excellence, quality of creative craft and to promote the spirit of healthy competition amongst creative agencies while applying global best practices.

Airtel’s Lost TVC emerged winner in five categories including the ‘Grand Prix’ category, which is the highest honour bestowed on any creative endeavour by the jury.

‘Lost’ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QOKJ0FGk90) is a commercial with a strong allusion to Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe. It tells the story of a man marooned on an island. It is a metaphor for how digital natives feel when they are out of data, (Internet connection) or are connected to an unreliable data service which is commonplace in the growing Nigerian and West African telecoms space.

The TVC served to underscore the importance of reliable mobile Internet and data services by drawing on the use of metaphor and representation to deliver meaning as well as connecting to the audience.

Aside clinching the grand prix at LAIF, the Lost TVC won a Gold in Telecom services sub category under Film; another Gold in Film Craft in the same category; and bronze in Best Use of Music under the Film and Film craft sub categories.

Within a period of seven months, the Airtel Lost TVC has won a quintuplet at LAIF; a treble at the prestigious African Cristal Festival and Gold at the Epica Awards, an annual series of communication awards, created in 1987 and based in Paris, France.

Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Ahmad Mokhles, said he is extremely elated that the ‘Lost’ TVC has resonated well with all stakeholders ranging from consumers to professionals, noting that Airtel Nigeria is passionate about connecting with its stakeholders emotionally.

While commending his colleagues, he also extended felicitations to Noah’s Ark, Airtel’s creative agency.

The Airtel’s Lost TVC was featured in Adweek’s world’s funniest ads two week ago: http://www.adweek.com/creativity/20-of-the-worlds-funniest-ads-you-might-have-missed-this-year/

And now it’s Archive’s current spot of the week: http://www.luerzersarchive.com/en/spot-of-the-week/2017-49.html