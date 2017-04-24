“Africa in Capital” is Morocco’s Message to the World

When King Mohammed VI of Morocco visited Nigeria in December 2016, he loved the country’s art scene. A visit to the Nike Art Gallery further solidified this feelings. Thus, it comes as no surprise that a significant amount of space at the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat has been dedicated to several Nigerian artists.

“Africa in Capital” began as a month long celebration of African art in its dynamic forms and symbolic meanings. This event has been open to the public since March 29 and would run until April 29.

It is one of the cultural initiatives Morocco is using to reintegrate the country into the African Union.There have been exhibitions, concerts, screenings, and a series of panel discussions in about 18 different locations.

“Voices of Women” featured a panel of 8 novelists including author of “Everything Good Will Come”, Sefi Atta sharing their views on what African literature means to them.

Other panelists were Scholastique Mukasonga (Rwanda), Leila Abouzeid (Morocco), Rabâa Abdelkefi (Tunisia), Nora Amin (Egypt), Khadi Hane (Senegal) Latifa Baqa (Morocco), and Siham Bouhlal (France / Morocco).

Art is the language Rabat is speaking this month. There is graffiti on a building by German artist Hendrik Beikirch. Even the train station wears a new look, decked out by Ivorian artist Mederic Turay. Captivating works by visual artists from all over the continent adorn the walls of Rabat’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

There are exhibitions and works by Nigerian artists, Bruce Onobrakpeya and Ben Osaghae, Congolese painter Cheri Cherin , Aboudia of Ivory Coast, and Wahib Chehata of Tunisia. Photography is also on display at the museum including the works of legendary photographer, Malick Sidibe.

The President of Morocco’s National Foundation of Museums and painter, Mehdi Qotbis outlined one of the reasons behind Africa in Capital to be, “Celebrating our Africanity through the universal language of art”.

With such a diverse collection of artists, works, and voices on exhibition at “Africa in Capital”, the message Morocco is sending to the world is loud and clear.