Africa’s first rent share event by Muster

Find your flatmates the fast, fun and easy way – meet loads of potential flatmates in one relaxed setting. Meet many potential flatmates in the time it would typically take to meet one! This event is for young professionals in Lagos either looking for an apartment or offering an apartment for rent-share. Budget doesn’t matter as you are likely to meet someone with a similar budget offering.

Venue

Workstation. 7B, Ibiyinka Olorunbe close, off Amodu Ojikutu Street. Victoria Island.

Date & Time

Sunday, 10th December 2017. 2pm – 5pm prompt.