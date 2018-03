Afriland Properties Plc., a property management, investment and development company has announced a profit after tax of N1.02 billion for the year ended, December 31, 2017, representing 233% increase compared to N307 million in the corresponding period of 2016. Total assets in the year under review stood at N19.8 billion which represents 17.9% increase over…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.