Rufus Ebegba, the Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) says the agency will continue to develop and maintain professional standards in the field of bio-safety. Ebegba made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. “This is with a view to developing national academic bio-safety curriculum…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.